Fulham have entered talks over a possible deal for Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth, it has been claimed.

Marco Silva is looking to bring some fresh faces to Fulham before the window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes has been heavily linked with a move to Craven Cottage before the deadline, while Pacos de Ferreira man Stephen Eustaquio has also been mentioned as a potential target.

Now, as we enter the final hours of the window, Football Insider has claimed talks over a move for Newcastle United’s Emil Krafth have been opened.

The Cottagers and the Magpies are said to be in discussions over a possible move for Krafth, with the Premier League side said to be weighing up a decision regarding the Sweden international’s future at St. James’ Park.

With talks said to be taking place, it will be interesting to see if anything regarding a move pans out in the coming hours.

Krafth’s recent involvement

After starting in Newcastle’s season opener against West Ham United, the 27-year-old has been an unused substitute in their last two games against Aston Villa and Southampton.

He was also in and out of the starting 11 last season, managing 20 appearances. Overall, he has featured 42 times for the Magpies since signing from Amiens SC in 2019.

Fulham’s current options

As it stands, Silva has Cyrus Christie, Steven Sessegnon, Kenny Tete and Dennis Odoi as options at right-back.

However, Christie has been told he can move on and Tete is currently sidelined through injury. Krafth doesn’t only play at right-back though, also being deployed as a centre-back on occasion.

Tosin Adarabioyo, Michael Hector, Tim Ream, Alfie Mawson and Terence Kongolo are options at the heart of defence, though the latter mentioned Kongolo is injured at the moment.