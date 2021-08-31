Leeds United’s Helder Costa is on the radar of Championship clubs, as per a report by Football Insider.

Leeds United are poised to offload the winger before the end of the transfer deadline.

Costa, who is 27-years-old, is believed to be the subject of interest from some unnamed sides in the second tier.

Other Whites players such as Bryce Hosannah, Robbie Gotts and Jordan Stevens are also expected to depart before the 11pm deadline this evening.

Championship promotion expert

Costa joined Leeds in 2019 on loan from Wolves and helped the Yorkshire side win promotion to the Premier League in his first year.

He then made his move permanent after they went up but has fallen out-of-favour now in the top flight.

Prior to his move to Leeds, Costa had spent three years at Molinuex and was part of their side who won the Championship title under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2018.

He has proven his quality at that level and it is no surprise to see clubs interested.

Other spells

Costa started his career at Benfica and went on to make just one appearance for their first-team.

Instead, he had loan spells away at Deportivo la Coruna and AS Monaco before heading to England with Wolves.

Will he drop down a league now?

Costa’s availability will no doubt attract the attention of a lot of clubs, both domestic and abroad.

It would be a surprise to see him back in the Championship unless a club was able to pull off a coup.