An unnamed Championship side have recently failed with a bid for Hearts star John Souttar, it has been claimed.

Hearts defender John Souttar is expected to stay at the club in this window. @SkySportsNews understands that Hearts recently rejected a bid from an unnamed English Championship side for the Scotland international. Souttar, 24, is in the last year of his contract.#DeadlineDay — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) August 31, 2021

Hearts defender John Souttar has continued to impress for the Scottish side as Robbie Neilson’s side have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign.

Souttar, brother of Stoke City ace Harry Souttar, has played eight times across all competitions so far this campaign. He has been a mainstay in the starting 11, helping Hearts go unbeaten in their opening four league games.

Now, it has been claimed that an unnamed Championship side have failed with a bid for the defender.

As per Anthony Joseph, Hearts recently turned down a bid from the Championship for Souttar, with the centre-back poised to stay at Tynecastle.

It awaits to be seen if more information regarding the rumoured bid for Souttar comes out, with a matter of hours left in the window.

Souttar’s contract situation

Given his form, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Souttar fielding interest from the Championship, especially when his contract is taken into account.

As it stands, the 24-year-old defender’s contract will expire at the end of the season, putting Hearts at risk of losing him for nothing.

Could we see interest in the future?

There is nothing about future interest reported by Sky Sports.

However, if his contract situation is yet to be resolved as the January transfer window comes around, it wouldn’t be a surprise if interest from elsewhere emerges once more.