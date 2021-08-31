Rotherham United and Charlton Athletic have joined the race for Sunderland striker Will Grigg.

The League One duo are both said to be interested in the Northern Ireland international, as per BBC Sheffield reporter Rob Straton on Twitter (see tweet below).

Hearing Rotherham and Charlton are interested in Will Grigg #RUFC — Rob Staton (@robstaton) August 31, 2021

Grigg, who is 30-years-old, has been heavily linked with a move to Doncaster Rovers today but a move to the Keepmoat Stadium appears to have stalled.

This has opened the door for Rotherham and Charlton to join the race for his signature.

Read: Charlton Athletic to sign Nottingham Forest man before the deadline

Out-of-favour

The striker has fallen out-of-favour at the Stadium of Light and still has a year left on his contract with Lee Johnson’s side.

However, they are keen to get him off the wage bill and a departure seems a distinct possibility before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Grigg is a proven goal scorer at League One level and helped Wigan Athletic gain promotion to the Championship twice during his time at the DW Stadium.

Read: Cardiff City linked with Rotherham United striker

What now?

Grigg’s situation looks like it will go down to the wire tonight and he doesn’t appear short of options.

Rotherham could see him as an ideal replacement if Michael Smith leaves the New York Stadium for a Championship side.

Charlton, on the other hand, may try and lure him down to London in a last-gasp deal to boost their attacking options after a slow start to the season.