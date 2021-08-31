West Brom don’t look likely to be making any more signings today, as per Express and Star reporter Joseph Masi.

West Brom have had a decent summer in the transfer market. They’ve brought in a new manager in Valerien Ismael as well as names like Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby, Matt Clarke and Adam Reach.

Today has seen the loan departure of Jovan Malcolm on loan to Accrington Stanley but Masi took to Twitter earlier today to say that he’s expecting no more ins or outs at The Hawthorns today, before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline:

It's deadline day so anything can happen, but I'm not expecting Albion to add to the seven signings they have already made this summer. And with the exception of Jovan Malcolm – who has joined Accrington Stanley on loan – I'm also not expecting any more outgoings. #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) August 31, 2021

The Baggies took their time in finding Sam Allardyce’s replacement in the summer. They saw a number of candidates fall by the wayside before former Barnsley boss Ismael was handed the job, but he’s done a sterling one so far.

His side sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table after the opening five games of the season, level on points with Fulham but only behind them on goal difference.

They look to have good strength in depth across the pitch after this summer’s transfer window and now Ismael and Baggies fans will be hoping their side can maintain this current form up until New Year, when they’ll then have the chance to bolster their side with signings.

Up next for them is the visit of Championship strugglers Millwall after the international break.