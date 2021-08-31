Ipswich Town are rumoured to be interested in signing Millwall’s Mahlon Romeo on loan.

Romeo, 25, is reportedly keen on leaving Millwall on loan and a number of League One clubs have been linked.

Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth have been closely linked with a loan move for the Antigua & Barbuda international, but BBC reporter Andrew Moon has now linked Ipswich Town with a loan move for the full-back:

I’ve heard murmurs of interest from Ipswich in taking Mahlon Romeo on loan from Millwall #itfc — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) August 31, 2021

Romeo is a graduate of the Arsenal youth academy. He never featured for the Gunners before leaving for Gillingham back in 2012, where he made one league outing before signing for Millwall in 2015.

Since, Romeo has made 180 appearances in all competitions for Millwall and scored three goals. He’s been a mainstay in the side for the past three seasons and last time round featured 35 times in the Championship.

He’s only featured twice so far this season though and the stage could be set for him to make a last-minute loan switch before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Busy Ipswich

The Tractor Boys have made a staggering 18 signings this summer. It comes after the club’s takeover earlier in the year and with Paul Cook looking for a third career promotion in the Football League, having done so with Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth previously.

But his side have started the new season poorly – they sit in 21st-place of the League One table after the opening five games having claimed just three points.

With so many new players on board it could take a while for Cook to get his side firing.