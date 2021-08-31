Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar on a season-long loan.

Middlesbrough have been pursuing a deal to sign the Slovenian for a number of weeks. Boro boss Neil Warnock had revealed that a few loose ends had had to be tied up after the player had completed his medical, but everything is now over the line.

The striker becomes Middlesbrough’s 11th summer signing. He follows goalkeepers Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels, defenders Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier, midfielders Martin Payero and Matt Crooks, wingers Sammy Ameobi, Toyosi Olusanya and Onel Hernandez, as well as striker Uche Ikpeazu as new arrivals at the Riverside.

Where will he fit in?

Middlesbrough only have two strikers in Uche Ikpeazu and Josh Coburn at their disposal. Chuba Akpom and Stephen Walker have both been allowed to leave on loan, whilst Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher left at their end of their contracts earlier this summer.

Therefore there isn’t much competition for places in the Boro squad in forward areas and so Sporar will likely feature heavily.

His goalscoring record at various clubs is far better than what Warnock has already and he will presumably be first-choice ahead of Ikpeazu and Coburn.

What has Warnock said on Sporar?

Upon the announcement of signing the Sporting Lisbon forward, the Boro boss was asked about his thoughts on Sporar.

“He was a player who was highlighted early in the summer,” he said.

“We chased and persevered and we’ve got it over the line. He’ll be a more than useful addition to the squad. We’ve only got Uche and Josh so we’re delighted to get him.”

What are the details of the deal?

According to previous reports, the deal is an initial loan with an option to buy for a reported €8.5 million.

The permanent purchase would be mandatory if Boro achieve promotion and Sporar scores 15 goals.