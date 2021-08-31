QPR have taken Martell Taylor-Crossdale back on trial, as per a report by West London Sport.

The attacker scored for QPR Under-23s against Barnsley today.

Taylor-Crossdale, who is 21-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Fulham at the end of last season.

He spent time with the R’s earlier this year and they are now taking another look at him.

Doncaster Rovers had him on trial over pre-season, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press, but decided against offering him a contract.

Career to date

Taylor-Crossdale started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the academy at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster left the Blues when his contract expired in 2019 and turned down a move to Hoffenheim before going to Fulham.

He went on to play once for the Cottagers’ first-team and was loaned out to League Two side Colchester United for a brief spell last term to get some experience under his belt.

Thoughts?

QPR might just be doing Taylor-Crossdale a favour by keeping him sharp as he looks for a new club.

He wouldn’t be a bad addition to their Under-23s though if they decide to hand him a deal in the end.

The forward is young and has the potential to develop over the next few years.

This is a story to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks or so.