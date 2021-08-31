Fulham have made yet another bid for Swansea City star Matt Grimes, according to reports.

Fulham have been consistently linked with Matt Grimes over the course of the summer, with the Swansea City midfielder attracting interest from a host of sides.

As well as the Cottagers, fellow Championship side Bournemouth have also been credited with interest at times.

Now, after failing with two bids for Grimes, it has been claimed that Marco Silva’s side have made a third offer for the Swansea ace.

As per a report from Football Insider, an improved bid has been lodged for the Swans skipper.

It is said the latest offer is “in excess of £2.5m”, an improvement on their previous bids.

Fulham are determined to tempt Grimes away from Wales and over to London before the window slams shut at 11pm tonight, so it will be interesting to see if they are successful in their efforts to bring in the Exeter City academy graduate.

Becoming a key player

Since 2018, Grimes has become one of Swansea City’s most important players, making him one of the first names on the team sheet.

He went from strength to strength under Steve Cooper, becoming the club’s captain. He has remained a key part of Russell Martin’s side, playing every minute of the Championship so far.

Across all competitions, 2015 signing Grimes has gone on to play 163 times for the Swans, netting eight goals and providing three assists.

A surprisingly low fee

Given just how important Grimes has been for Swansea in recent seasons, it would be a shock to see him let go for a fee in the region of £2.5m.

Yes, he only has a year remaining on his contract, but a player of his calibre could yet be a valuable player for Swansea and selling him to a rival would be a big blow to Martin and co.