Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri’s son Att is active on Instagram, and Saido Berahino is his latest follow.

Att’s Instagram following has become a source of transfer interest for Sheffield Wednesday fans – whenever he follows someone the club has been linked with, it almost always confirms that an announcement is imminent.

We’ve seen it all summer long and after some surprise links to Berahino have cropped up, young Att has since followed the former West Brom starlet on Instagram:

Berahino, 28, burst onto the scene with West Brom during the 2014/15 season when he scored 14 goals in 38 Premier League appearances for the Baggies.

But that early promise hasn’t lived up to the hype – Berahino fell out of favour and out of luck, having left for Stoke City during the 2016/17 before heading abroad.

The Burundi international has been playing his football in Belgium for the past three years, joining Waragem from Stoke in 2019 and spending last season on loan with Chaleroi.

But Belgian football journalist Sascha Tavolieri has today linked Berahino with a surprise move to Hillsborough, to work under former West Brom figure Darren Moore:

With Att Chansiri now following Berahino’s Instagram account, we could yet see a shock announcement before tonight’s 11pm deadline?