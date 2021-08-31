Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Paraguayan midfielder Braian Ojeda, according to reports.

Nottingham Forest were said keen on a deal for Olimpia midfielder Braian Ojeda earlier this week, with The Athletic reporter Paul Taylor stating a deal was close.

Now, according to Italian reporter Rudy Galetti, a deal for Ojeda to complete his move to the City Ground has been agreed.

Galetti states that a “total agreement” has been reached on a deal, meaning that all remains to be done is an official announcement of the move.

With a matter of hours remaining in the summer transfer window, it will be hoped that Ojeda’s proposed move hits no surprise hiccups to put a deal in jeopardy as Chris Hughton looks to further bolster his ranks at Nottingham Forest

Who is Braian Ojeda?

Ojeda is a 21-year-old midfielder who has spent almost his entire career to date playing in his home nation of Paraguay.

He made his way through Olimpia’s youth academy and into the first-team, only spending time away on loan with Argentinian outfit Club Defensa.

Since breaking into the first-team with Olimpia, Ojeda has gone on to play 35 times, netting one goal and laying on one assist.

International recognition

Ojeda has been recognised as a top talent in Paraguay, making his way through the youth sides for his country as well as for his club.

He has featured for their U17s, U20s and U23s and also earned a call-up to their senior side, but he is still waiting for his debut for Eduardo Berrizo’s team.