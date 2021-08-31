Charlton Athletic are set to complete the signing of Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter.

Charlton Athletic are poised to get the deal over the line today, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks are confident a deal is in place to bring their academy graduate back to the Valley.

Arter, who is 31-years-old, rose up through the youth ranks with the London club and played once for their first-team before leaving 12 years ago.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest despite only joining them last year from AFC Bournemouth.

Read: Charlton Athletic transfer target wanted by Championship clubs

Out-of-favour at the City Ground

The midfielder signed a three-year contract with the Reds but doesn’t appear to be part of Chris Hughton’s plans for the future.

Charlton are eager to get the deal over the line before tonight’s deadline and give their fans something to cheer about.

Arter is likely to become their ninth signing of the summer.

Read: The week ahead for Charlton Athletic

What would he offer to Charlton?

Arter was playing in the Premier League not so long ago and will inject some quality into Charlton’s midfield department.

He will be a great coup for League One and will give Nigel Adkins’ more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Charlton fans have had to be patient with their recruitment over the summer and it was always expected that they would leave one or two gems until the end.