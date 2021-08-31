Tranmere Rovers have completed the signing of free agent striker Nicky Maynard, as confirmed on their official website.

Tranmere Rovers have added two new players to their ranks on deadline day.

While Middlesbrough man Stephen Walker has joined on a temporary basis, experienced striker Nicky Maynard has signed on a permanent deal following his summer release from Mansfield Town.

As confirmed on their official club website, Maynard has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, keeping him at Prenton Park for the duration of the 2021/22 campaign.

It is added that Tranmere were not the only side looking to bring Maynard in this summer, with the 34-year-old remaining a free agent since June.

League One sides were also showing an interest in the experienced striker, with Rovers stating that he turned down offers from third-tier outfits to complete his move to Tranmere.

Having sealed his deadline day move to Prenton Park, Maynard will be hoping to have a strong impact on proceedings under Mellon as they look to fight for promotion.

Experience at the top

Maynard’s most prolific spells have come in the Football League, spending a notable three and a half years with Bristol City. In his time with the Robins, he managed 46 goals and 15 assists in 132 outings, earning him a move to West Ham.

He featured 17 times for the Hammers before leaving for Cardiff, where he remained for three years. For the Bluebirds, Maynard struggled for form, scoring three goals in 26 games.

Since leaving Cardiff, Maynard has gone on to play for MK Dons, Aberdeen, Bury, Mansfield Town and Newport County.