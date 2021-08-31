Bournemouth are set to sell midfielder Kyle Taylor to Exeter City.

Bournemouth will let the youngster join Exeter City on a permanent basis, as per Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam on Twitter (see tweet below).

Breaking:#afcb set to lose a player… Exeter City are closing in on a permanent move for Bournemouth midfielder Kyle Taylor. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) August 31, 2021

Taylor, who is 22-years-old, is poised to leave the Cherries before the transfer deadline this evening.

He has been on the books of the Dorset club all of his career to date.

Academy graduate

Taylor joined Bournemouth in 2007 and has risen up through their academy.

The midfielder was a regular for them at all youth levels before he was handed his first-team debut in an FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic in January 2018.

He has since made one more appearance for the Championship side, which also came in the cup against Brighton and Hove Albion in 2019.

Loan spells

Taylor was loaned out to Forest Green Rovers a couple of seasons ago to get some experience and played 10 times during his spell in Gloucestershire.

He then spent the past campaign with Southend United and made 31 appearances in all competitions as they were relegated to non-league.

Thoughts?

It will be a shame for Taylor to be leaving the club he has been at for nearly his whole life but a move away to Exeter is a sensible one.

He is 22 now and needs to be playing every week and Bournemouth can’t offer him that.