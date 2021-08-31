Doncaster Rovers’ pursuit of Sunderland’s Will Grigg is unlikely to happen right now, as per BBC Sheffield journalist Rob Staton on Twitter (see tweet below).

Couple of deadline day bits I’m hearing. Sheff Utd’s Daniel Jebbison on loan to Burton seems a goer & Doncaster want Will Grigg but at this stage it seems unlikely. #twitterblades #DRFC — Rob Staton (@robstaton) August 31, 2021

Doncaster Rovers have been keen to strike a deal with the Northern Ireland international.

However, the proposed move appears to have hit a stumbling block at this moment in time.

Richie Wellens’ side have made a poor start to the season in League One and need a boost in the form of a signing or two before the transfer deadline this evening.

No sign it is completely dead in the water just yet

The fact it is unlikely at this stage doesnt mean a deal won’t happen and this is one for Doncaster fans to keep a close eye on over the course of the afternoon.

Grigg has fallen out-of-favour at the Stadium of Light and they will be eager to get him off their books as soon as they can.

He spent the second-half of last season with MK Dons on loan and scored eight times for the Buckinghamshire side.

Grigg’s situation

The attacker still has a year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light but is down the pecking order under Lee Johnson.

A departure today would suit all parties involved if it can be struck.

Doncaster fans will be praying that they can get this deal done. However, at this moment in time it is unlikely but things can quickly change as we have seen so many times before.