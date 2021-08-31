Sheffield United are set to secure the loan signing of Parma winger Yann Karamoh, according to reports.

Sheffield United are set to sign French winger Yann Karamoh from Parma on loan. Medical ongoing in Paris and then the deal will be announced. 🔴🇫🇷 #SheffieldUnited #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is looking to bolster his ranks before the end of the window, with a winger said to be on his radar.

The likes of Amad Diallo and Harvey Elliott have both been linked with the Blades at times this summer, but moves have failed to materialise.

However, it seems Jokanovic is now set to bring in a new winger, with Yann Karamoh poised to sign on a temporary basis.

As revealed by trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano, Karamoh is undergoing a medical in Paris ahead of a loan move to Sheffield United after a deal was agreed with Italian outfit Parma.

With the clock ticking, it awaits to be seen if the finishing touches can be put on the 23-year-old’s loan move before tonight’s deadline.

Inter Milan stint

After breaking into senior football with French side SM Caen, Karamoh joined Inter Milan on an initial loan deal in 2017.

His move to the San Siro was later made permanent and he would go on to spend three years on the books with the Italian giants. Across all competitions, he featured 18 times for the club, managing one goal.

A new challenge

The right-sided attacker has already tested himself in some of Europe’s top leagues, spending time in the Serie A and Ligue 1.

A move to the Championship would present Karamoh with a new test and give him the chance to prove himself away from parent club Parma, so it will be interesting to see how he performs in the second-tier if a move to the Blades goes through.