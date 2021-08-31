Sheffield United are close to signing Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter (see tweet below).

Robin Olsen is close to join Sheffield United from AS Roma, here-we-go soon. He’s expected to be Ramsdale replacement, deal agreed on one-season loan. 🔴🇸🇪 #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Sheffield United want to bring in the ‘keeper as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale on a season-long loan.

Olsen, who is 31-years-old, spent time on loan in the Premier League last season with Everton.

He joined the Merseyside club in October and went on to make 11 appearances in all competitions before heading back to Italy this summer.

Read: Sheffield United-linked man in talks with Champions League side

Current situation

The Sweden International finds himself down the pecking order at Roma and is being given the green light to head out the exit door before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Olsen joined the Serie A side in 2018 from Copenhagen and was their number one in his first year at the club.

However, he lost his place and spent the year before his Everton spell at Cagliari.

The stopper is now poised to return to England with the Blades.

Read: Sheffield United linked with Peterborough United star

Thoughts?

Sheffield United need a replacement for Ramsdale and Olsen would be a good acquisition.

He is an experienced ‘keeper and was adequate when called upon at Everton last term.

Today is a busy day for the Blades and they seem to have a few deals in the works before the end of the window at 11pm.