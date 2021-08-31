Swansea City still have work to do on a deal for midfielder Olivier Ntcham, but the player is currently undergoing a medical with the club.

Olivier Ntcham, ex Man City and Celtic, currently undergoing a medical at Swansea City. Free agent & talented midfielder who can operate at No8 or as a No10. Deal not complete yet – still some financial details to finalise. Story via @TheAthleticUK: https://t.co/8udveS1XJc — Stuart James (@stujames75) August 31, 2021

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is looking to further bolster his ranks before the window slams shut later tonight.

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is set to seal a loan move to the Liberty Stadium, while free agent Olivier Ntcham has also been linked with the Championship side.

Now, as per The Athletic’s Stuart James, the Frenchman is undergoing a medical with the Swans.

It is said that Ntcham is undergoing medical examinations ahead of a potential move to Martin’s side, but a deal is not yet done.

James states that there are still financial matters to finalise before a move can be confirmed, so it will be intriguing to see if the club can secure an eye-catching deal for the sought-after midfielder.

Attracting significant interest

Following his departure from Celtic, Ntcham has been linked with a host of clubs.

Premier League side Newcastle United, Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers (The Sun on Sunday, 15.08.21, pg. 63), and Polish club Legia Warsaw have all been mentioned as potential suitors.

However, this latest update puts Swansea at the front of the chase, so they will be hoping to get a deal done.

No time constraints

Given that Ntcham is a free agent, Swansea are under no pressure to get the deal done before tonight’s deadline.

However, the sooner a deal can be done the better, with the Swans looking to kick their season into action after a difficult opening five games.