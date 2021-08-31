Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle have made contact with Portsmouth striker Ellis Harrison over a possible move, it has been claimed.

Ellis Harrison has been linked with a move away from Portsmouth this month, with a number of League One and League Two sides said keen.

The likes of Fleetwood Town, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers have all been mentioned as potential suitors at points this summer.

Now, as per a report from Hampshire Live, two clubs have made contact with the Welshman over a possible deal.

Rumoured suitors Sheffield Wednesday and fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle have both made contact with Harrison, it has been claimed.

The possibility of either a permanent or temporary switch has been mentioned, so it will be interesting to see if anything materialises for the 27-year-old before the window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

Out of favour under Cowley

So far this season, the Newport-born striker has played only one minute of football for Portsmouth.

Star man John Marquis and summer signing George Hirst are both ahead of Harrison in the pecking order, while Cowley’s desire to bring in another option at the top of the pitch could see him fall further out of favour.

Across all competitions, the striker has featured 71 times for Pompey since joining under Kenny Jackett in 2019.

In the process, the former Bristol Rovers ace has managed to net 16 goals, providing five assists.

Options open…

With solid options available to Harrison, it awaits to be seen if anyone can secure a deal for the former Welsh youth international in the coming hours.