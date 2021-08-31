Sunderland have been linked with Bayern Munich youngster Leon Dajaku.

Dajaku, 20, has been linked with a surprise move to Sunderland. The German youth international has fallen out of contention at Bayern having been on loan with Union Berlin, but failing to make an impact.

The winger has struggled a lot with injuries over the past year but could now be on the verge of a loan move to Sunderland, with a view to a permanent deal.

What type of player is he?

Dajaku is a left-sided winger. He’s a very pacey and forward-thinking player and likes to cut inside onto his right foot, either to bring teammates into play or to fashion a shooting oppurtunity for himself.

His highlights video below has feint glimpses Aiden McGeady, with his close control and ability to cut inside from the wing making him a very similar type of player.

It’s an exciting rumour for Black Cats fans, who can see Dajaku in action below: