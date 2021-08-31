Millwall defender Mahlon Romeo is keen on a loan move to Portsmouth, according to reports.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett opted to leave right-sided ace Mahlon Romeo out of his squad completely for their clash with Blackpool at the weekend.

The 25-year-old started in their previous two clashes with Fulham and Cardiff City before their tie with the Tangerines, with his complete omission from the side raising some questions.

Now, amid speculation linking Romeo with a move to Portsmouth, The News has revealed Romeo is keen on a potential move to Fratton Park.

The News has stated that Pompey are pushing to seal a deal for Romeo before the window slams shut tonight, with the player open to making a loan switch.

Danny Cowley is determined to add a right-sided defender to his ranks and the Antigua and Barbuda international fits the bill, so it will be interesting to see if the two sides can come to an agreement over a potential deal.

One of three signings wanted

After bringing highly-rated Arsenal talent Miguel Azeez in on loan earlier this week, Cowley is still looking to further bolster his ranks.

A right-sided defender isn’t the only position Pompey are looking to fill before tonight’s deadline, with another striker also wanted at Fratton Park.

Cowley’s first window in charge of Portsmouth has been a busy one, so it will be interesting to see if they are able to secure any more signings before it slams shut.