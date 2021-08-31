Sheffield Wednesday have emerged as contenders to sign Saido Berahino, as per Belgian journalist Sascha Tavolieri on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sheffield Wednesday could throw the Zulte Waregem attacker a Football League lifeline.

Berahino, who is 28-years-old, was reported to be on the verge of returning to an unnamed English club earlier today, as per The Athletic reporter David Ornstein.

Hillsborough move beckons?

It has now emerged that Sheffield Wednesday could be the side trying to strike a deal with the Burundi International.

The Owls’ boss, Darren Moore, will know all about the attacker from their association together at West Bromwich Albion.

Berahino has spent the past two years in Belgium with Zulte Waregem, some of which he spent out on loan at Charleroi.

Wednesday are looking to get out of League One at the first time of asking and could try and sign Berahino before the transfer deadline this evening to boost their attacking options.

This would be some coup if Sheffield Wednesday were able to get a deal over the line before the window shuts.

Berahino was tipped for a very bright future in the game when he burst into West Brom’s first-team in the Premier League. However, recent spells at Stoke and Zulte Waregem haven’t gone the way he will have hoped.

A move to the Owls in League One would be a good opportunity to get his career back on track.