Leeds United’s youth set-up was reborn when Andrea Radrizzani took ownership of the club. It had lain fallow under Massimo Cellino.

Leeds United started bringing in a host of youngsters from some of the big clubs on the continent. They added to this recruitment by bringing in regarded players from English clubs.

As the Whites’ stock rose, so did the calibre of young arrivals. Those there from earlier have been overtaken. One of those youngsters is midfielder Jordan Steven.

Journalist Phil Hay says that Steven is a wanted man and will leave Elland Road this transfer window:

Jordan Stevens – promise and potential

Leeds United brought in 21-year-old right-sided midfielder Stevens from Forest Green Rovers in late January 2018. He signed an extended deal at the club the following December and is in the current year of that.

He spent last season on two loan spells out of Elland Road, splitting the time between Swindon Town and Bradford City.

The promise and potential that brought him to Elland Road hasn’t really been recognised – he has only made six appearances for the Whites.

Thoughts?

The higher calibre of youngsters such as Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate coming into Elland Road means that players such as Stevens are rapidly becoming surplus to requirements.

In all fairness, Jordan Stevens’ immediate future in football is best served elsewhere and this move to Barrow will allow him regular exposure to first-team football.

Barrow are struggling a little at the moment and sit 18th after a mixed bag of results over their opening five games.

He is not only an exciting player to watch – one who isn’t scared of running at opponents and turning them – he is also a versatile player. He is able to play further infield as well as drop back to right-back.

Stevens should slot well into a Barrow team that could use the sort of spark that he is able to bring with him.

A move to Holker Street will also place the Leeds United youngster in the proverbial shop window where other clubs can see what he brings to the table.