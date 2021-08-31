Swansea City are poised to complete the signing of young defender Rhys Williams from Liverpool, according to reports.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is still hoping to add some fresh faces to his ranks before the window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

Now, it has been claimed Martin and Swansea are set to bring in a new centre-back, with Liverpool’s Rhys Williams poised to join.

As per a report from Mail Online, the young Liverpool defender is set to head to the Liberty Stadium on loan.

The 20-year-old was thrust into the senior side last season after a host of defensive injuries in Jurgen Klopp’s ranks. As a result, he played 19 times last campaign, with six of those outings coming in the Champions League.

Now, with key defenders fit once more at Anfield, the door has opened for Williams to head out and pick up more senior experience

Swansea’s current centre-back options

Before the window slams shut, Martin could do with bringing in another option at the heart of defence, so news of Williams’ proposed arrival will come as music to his ears.

Ben Cabango, Brandon Cooper, Kyle Naughton, Ryan Bennett and Joel Latibeaudiere can all play at centre-back.

However, with Martin looking for centre-backs who are confident on the ball and able to play out from the back, bringing in a player of Williams’ play style and quality makes him better suited to the Swans’ system than some of their current options.