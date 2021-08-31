MK Dons and Gillingham want QPR striker Charlie Kelman, as per a report by West London Sport.

The League One duo are keen to take the youngster on loan.

QPR will make a decision on his situation ahead of the transfer window tonight.

Kelman, who is 19-years-old, may well be allowed to leave to get more experience under his belt.

Current situation

QPR are hoping to get a deal over the line today for Watford attacker Andre Gray which could potentially pave the way for Kelman to head out the exit door.

The USA youth international is highly-rated by the R’s but is not guaranteed first-team football right now.

He joined the London club in October last year from Southend United and has since made 15 appearances in all competitions, three of which have come in this campaign.

Kelman penned a long-term deal with QPR and is certainly seen as one for the future for Mark Warburton’s side.

Thoughts?

QPR should sanction a loan exit for Kelman until January and then they should review the situation again then.

He could do with some regular action and a move to League One would be beneficial to his development.

Landing Kelman in a late deal today would be a boost to both MK Dons and Gillingham and it will be interesting to see who wins the race.