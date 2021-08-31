Former West Brom and Stoke City striker Said Berahino is poised to return to England, as per The Athletic reporter David Ornstein on Twitter (see tweet below).

🚨 EXCL: Saido Berahino on the verge of a return to English football with an unnamed club before transfer deadline. Permanent deal in place between current side Zulte Waregem & new team. Personal terms still need to be completed @TheAthleticUK #DeadlineDay https://t.co/MfniPdhVON — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 31, 2021

The attacker is on the verge of signing for an unnamed English club.

Berahino, who is 28-years-old, has spent the past couple of years in Belgium with Zulte Waregem.

However, he could now make a surprise return to a new side before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Read: West Brom-linked defender in talks with Club Brugge

West Brom and Stoke spells

The Burundi international started his career at West Brom and had loan spells at Northampton Town, Brentford and Peterborough United as a youngster to gain experience.

He then broke into the Baggies’ first-team and went on to score 36 goals in 121 games for the Midlands club in all competitions.

Stoke then snapped him up in January 2017 but he could only manage five goals in 56 matches for the Potters before heading abroad in 2019.

Berahino could now be on his way to a new club today and it will be interesting to see who it is.

Read: Stoke City target on verge of move abroad

Thoughts?

This wouldn’t be a bad signing for whoever is trying to bring him back to England.

There is no doubting Berahino has quality and if the unnamed side can get the best out of him they will have a gem on their hands.

He deserves a second chance and has a big point to prove.