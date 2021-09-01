After re-signing for Barnsley in November 2015 firstly on a short-term deal, Adam Hammill became the catalyst for Barnsley’s promotion that year, starting with a debut goal against York City in the then JPT competition.

Hammill, now aged 33, then continued his fine form, chipping in with six league goals and becoming a key figure as Barnsley won promotion to the Championship through the Sky Bet League One play-offs at Wembley, courtesy of a 30-yard screamer from Hammill himself.

This vital form progressed into the Championship the following season, where Hammill continued to shine as Barnsley managed an impressive 14th finish after a first season back in the Championship, under the reigns of local boy Paul Heckingbottom.

However, during the 2017/18 season, Barnsley failed to reach the heights of the previous season leading to Heckingbottom leaving to local rivals Leeds, and being replaced by Jose Mourinho’s former assistant Jose Morais.

Ultimately, there was nothing Morais could do to save Barnsley as they were condemned to relegation back to League One, in which the season ended with a 4-0 thumping by Derby at Pride Park.

Many Barnsley fans will remember the end of the game, where Hammill was the sole Barnsley player applauding the fans for their support whilst getting rather tearful due to his contract being up that summer.

Unsurprisingly, Hammill’s contract was not renewed and so left the club as a free agent but left many memories that will last a lifetime – in two spells at the club, Hammill scored 26 goals in 201 appearances in all competitions.

Following spells at St Mirren, Scunthorpe, Stockport County and Derry City, Hammill now finds himself running his own football academy in Sefton, located amongst Bootle FC. You can find their website here.