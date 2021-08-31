Middlesbrough are keen to bolster their ranks even after the 10 signings they’ve made already this summer.

Middlesbrough have acquired the services of goalkeepers Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels, defenders Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier, midfielders Martin Payero and Matt Crooks, wingers Sammy Ameobi, Toyosi Olusanya and Onel Hernandez, as well as striker Uche Ikpeazu.

But here are five deals that they could get over the line before the deadline this evening.

Andraz Sporar – Forward (Sporting Lisbon)

Middlesbrough have prioritised a striker this transfer window and Sporar looks the most likely to join.

The Slovenia international passed his medical and is set to be unveiled before the deadline at 11pm according to The Northern Echo.

Jamie McGrath – Midfielder (St Mirren)

With manager Neil Warnock looking to add goals from midfield with the acquisitions of Payero and Crooks, McGrath would fit that mould too.

Having found the net 19 times over the past two seasons he would be a shrewd signing for the Teessiders, who are reportedly closing in on the move.

James Lea-Siliki – Midfielder (Rennes)

Another midfielder that Middlesbrough are looking at is Siliki. Reports state that a deal has been agreed.

If they were to sign the Cameroon international it could have consequences for Sam Morsy, who looks to be nearing a potential exit away from the Riverside.

Ollie Burke – Forward (Sheffield United)

Yorkshire Live report that a potential swap deal on the cards between Middlesbrough and the Blades, with Burke moving one way and Morsy the other.

The Scotland international was the subject of a recent Warnock interview, with the veteran admitting that he liked the player and that we’d have to ‘wait and see’ if anything materialised.

Jean-Luc Dompe – Winger (Zulte Waregem)

Dompe’s current side are willing to sell but Middlesbrough’s €2 million bid was rejected early last week.

There is a chance Boro may have dropped interest after the arrival of Norwich City’s Onel Hernandez, but if Warnock wants more wingers, this is one that could still go ahead.