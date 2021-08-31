Former Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham striker Andy Carroll is in talks with Championship outfit Reading following his release from Newcastle.

Carroll, 32, is a free agent after being left go by Newcastle United. The target man started his career with the Toon Army way back in the 2006/07 season and after four seasons would make a big money move to Anfield.

Liverpool paid around £35million for Carroll in 2011 but he’d leave after little over two-and-a-half seasons with the club, joining West Ham United where he’d spent the next several seasons.

He enjoyed arguably the best stint of his career with the Hammers but again, his time was tainted with injury which kept him from ever really fulfilling his true potential.

Having just spent two years back at Newcastle, Carroll is a free agent once again and Football Insider now report that Reading are in talks to sign the Englishman on a free transfer – the report says that the Royals are hopeful they can get a deal over the line before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

It comes just a day after the Royals brought in Danny Drinkwater on loan from Chelsea, with Scott Dann also coming in on a free transfer after his release from Crystal Palace.

Veljko Paunovic’s Reading look to be making late waves in the transfer market after their mixed start to the season, which has seen them claim just three points from their opening five games to place them in 21st.

Carroll to Reading could be a shrewd move if the wages are right for the club, and if he can maintain some sort of fitness to spark some life back into his career.