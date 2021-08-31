Sunderland are rightly called a ‘big club’ by their fans and neutral observers and pundits. Evidence of that can be seen with every home gate.

Sunderland fans will be wanting their side to climb out of League One and begin that climb back up the leagues towards the Premier League.

They are under new ownership at the moment and the man in control is 24-year-old Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. The billionaire heir is making some waves in the transfer market to allow the Black Cats the best chance of promotion.

The Black Cats have brought on board the likes of Alex Pritchard (Huddersfield), Corry Evans (Blackburn) and Dennis Cirkin (Spurs).

Today they have also been linked with a loan move for Bayern Munich youngster Leon Dajaku by Roker Report.

It also appears that the Black Cats are not only in for Dajuka but also his teammate, goalkeeper Ron-Thorben Hoffmann:

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann ist auf dem Weg zum AFC Sunderland, wird beim englischen Drittligisten die Nummer 1. Vorher hat er seinen Vertrag beim #FCBayern um ein Jahr bis 2023 verlängert. Steigt Sunderland auf, greift eine Kaufpflicht. #DeadlineDay — Frank Linkesch (@FrankLinkesch) August 31, 2021

Hoffmann to Sunderland – second Bayern youngster tipped to arrive

Kicker writer Linkesch (tweet – above) writes that Hoffmann is “on his way” to the Black Cats and that he will be the Wearsiders’ first-choice stopper.

Roker Report also picked up on this story, adding that 22-year-old Hoffmann should arrive before the end of today’s deadline.

6ft 4in Hoffmann signed for Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig’s youth set-up in 2015. The German Under-18 international has made his way towards the first-team at the German giants.

While he is yet to make a first-team appearance for Munich, he has 51 played games (69 conceded/11 clean sheets) for the second team. This goes on top of his 54 appearances for the Under-19s – appearances where he kept 21 clean sheets whilst conceding just 60 times.

Linkesch mentions in his tweet that if Sunderland gain promotion then there is a purchase obligation tied to the loan deal.

Thoughts?

Sunderland currently sits atop the table in League One with four wins from their opening five games. They have a two-point lead at present over a handful of sides behind them.

The move for Dajaku was surprising enough but interest in his teammate Ron-Thorben Hoffmann is of the same level.

The experience that he has and the coaching that he will have been exposed to at Bayern Munich would mark him out as a player of some potential and promise.