Sheffield United and West Brom-linked Jack Hendry is in talks with Club Brugge, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 31.08.21, 10.42).

The defender is currently on the books at Oostende and may well be staying in Belgium now.

Championship duo Sheffield United and West Brom have both made enquires about his availability recently, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

However, the pair may have to look elsewhere if they want defensive reinforcements before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Current situation

Hendry, who is 25-years-old, only made his move to Oostende permanent from Celtic this summer. However, they are poised to cash in on him already.

Premier League sides such as Southampton, Newcastle United and Burnley were also mentioned in the Daily Mail’s recent report as interested parties, as were Italian outfit Torino.

Club Brugge could now swoop in and land him today ahead of the above sides. They are in Manchester City’s group in the Champions League.

Time at Celtic

He joined Celtic in 2018 from Dundee having previously been with Partick Thistle and Wigan Athletic.

The 6ft 4inc defender has played 27 times for the Hoops’ first-team and also had a loan spell away at Melbourne City during his time in Glasgow.

They then let him go to Oostende on loan before they made the move permanent this summer.

Club Brugge are now in for him and he is in discussions with the Belgian giants.