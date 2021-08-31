Championship-linked Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts is expected to join Troyes, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 31.08.21, 09.16).

Stoke City, Bournemouth, Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers have all been mentioned as potential suitors in the second tier.

However, it appears the attacker could be moving to France before the end of the transfer deadline.

Roberts, who is 24-years-old, has fallen way down the pecking order at Manchester City and has been given the green light to leave.

Read: Blackburn Rovers winger wanted in League One

Loan ranger

The Premier League champions signed him as a youngster in 2015 but he has spent the majority of his time with them out on loan. He has had spells at Celtic, Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Derby County over recent times and may have a new move on the horizon soon.

Championship sides have been linked with bringing him back down from the top flight but Troyes could now hand him a fresh start abroad.

Read: Free agent who Stoke City eyed on trial with Hibs

New challenge

Troyes are a sister club of Manchester City so this deal would make sense.

They won the Ligue 2 title last season and are in good spirits after returning to the French top flight.

Former France International Adil Rami plays for them these days, as does Crystal Palace academy graduate Levi Lumeka.

Troyes would be an interesting move for Roberts and he would also have the opportunity to play against PSG’s Lionel Messi if he went there.