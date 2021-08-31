Former Birmingham City goalkeeper Ben Foster has reacted on Twitter to the Blues’ capture of Troy Deeney.

The ‘Cycling GK’ has sent the following message-

Some signing this is @BCFC 😮🔥👏 — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) August 30, 2021

Foster has been playing alongside Deeney at Watford for the past few years and says Birmingham have pulled off ‘some signing’ by luring him back to his hometown club.

Deeney, who is 33-years-old, has ended his 11-year association with the Hornets for a fresh challenge at St. Andrew’s.

End of an era

He made 19 appearances last season for Watford and chipped in with seven goals to help them return to the Premier League under Xisco Munoz. However, he has decided that now is the right time to head out the exit door.

Deeney has been a great servant to the Hertfordshire club since signing for the club in 2010.

The Birmingham-born has played 419 games for Watford in all competitions and has scored 140 goals.

Career before Watford

Deeney started out in non-league with Chelmsley Town before signing for Walsall in 2007.

He then spent three years with the Saddlers in the Football League and bagged 27 goals in 136 matches to earn his move to Watford.

Thoughts?

Foster is right that Deeney is some signing for Birmingham.

He is a proven goal scorer at Championship level and adds some serious firepower to the Blues’ attack.