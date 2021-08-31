Hartlepool United midfielder Gavan Holohan is wanted by ambitious National League duo Stockport County and Wrexham.

Hartlepool United could face a battle to keep hold of him before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Holohan, who is 29-years-old, is also said to be on the radar of Shrewsbury Town and Dundee United.

The Irishman only has a year left on his contract at Victoria Park.

Read: Former Hartlepool United man signs for Altrincham

Key player

He joined the Pools in 2019 from Waterford and has since been a key player for the North-East side.

Holohan has scored 23 goals in 90 games to date and played an important in Hartlepool’s promotion to League Two last season.

He has adapted well to the step up to the Football League and has bagged two goals in four so far this term for Dave Challinor’s side.

The midfielder is attracting late interest though and could be on the move.

Read: Wrexham eye Bradford City loan man from last season

Thoughts?

Hartlepool won’t want to lose Holohan but run the risk of losing him for free next summer if they don’t cash in on him now or in January.

Both Stockport and Wrexham have big plans to get promoted to League Two this season and are expected to batting it out at the top of the National League this term.

They have both been able to lure players from the Football League down to non-league in this transfer window and could do the same with Holohan.