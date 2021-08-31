Swansea City’s Ollie Cooper is expected to join Newport County on a season-long loan today, as per Wales Online’s Ian Mitchelmore.

Cooper, 21, is closed to joining League Two outfit Newport County on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The midfielder is a product of the Swans’ youth academy and made his league debut under Steve Cooper last time round, featuring three times in the Championship.

Wales Online reporter Mitchelmore tweeted earlier today:

Expecting Ollie Cooper to join Newport County on loan from Swansea for the duration of the season. #Swans #ncafc — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) August 31, 2021

The Swans have produced some talented youngsters in the past few seasons. Connor Roberts is a standout one and so too is Ben Cabango, with the likes of Dan James having come through the youth ranks at Swansea as well.

Cooper looks a prospect and a loan move across Wales to join Newport for the season could be a really shrewd move for all parties involved.

Michael Flynn’s side have endured a mixed start to the new season, finding themselves in 15th-place of the League Two table after four games of their season so far – they have a game in hand on most of the table though.

When Cooper is expected to join remains unclear though – Newport are next in action against Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Trophy tonight.