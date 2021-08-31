Lincoln City are sitting just above the relegation places in this season’s League One table – nestled uncomfortably in 20th place.

Lincoln City fans will be hoping the Imps pull away from this inconsistent start and repeat the form that saw them finish as a top-six side last season.

For that to happen it will need fixes and they are becoming more urgent at the current transfer window ticks through its remaining few hours.

One player that Lincoln have been linked with for a while is Dundee United defender, Jamie Robson.

Sun man Alan Nixon could have some good news for Imps fans with this tweet:

Lincoln. Should finally get lad Robson from Dundee United done. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 31, 2021

Robson tipped to become an Imp

Nixon’s tweet follows one from yesterday where he said that Lincoln City were in the running for Robson’s signature. That running seems to be slowing according to what he says above.

Perth-born Robson has been at Dundee United since signing on as a youngster. Since signing for them, he’s had just one loan away (March-May 2016) with Brechin City.

During his time at Tannadice, Robson has worked his way through the age groups and has gone on to make 174 appearances for The Terrors, appearances that have repaid three goals and 12 assists.

Thoughts?

Sun man Nixon is of the opinion that Lincoln City could be set to announce Robson’s arrival from the SPL to English football’s third tier and League One.

Left-back Robson has more than proved he has the ability and experience to handle and shine in such a move. He has 35 appearances at SPL eleven as well as 93 whilst The Tangerines played in the Scottish Championship.

All that rolled into one, Jamie Robson will be a signing that would add benefit to Lincoln City’s game and Imps fans might want to keep their eyes peeled over the next few hours or so.