Nottingham Forest should receive up to £700k for Jordan Gabriel who is poised to join Blackpool on a permanent transfer today.

Gabriel, 22, has been closely linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest this summer.

The right-back spent last season on loan with Blackpool where he featured 29 times in League One as he helped his side to promotion into the Championship.

He’s been linked with a return to the seaside and also with the likes of Sunderland. But Blackpool are now in pole position to bring him back to the club on a permanent basis and The Sun’s Alan Nixon says it’s a deal that should be worth up to £700k.

Blackpool. Gabriel move should be done at up to 700k. Two right backs after waiting all summer for one … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 31, 2021

Nixon revealed last night that Blackpool and Forest had agreed a fee for Gabriel to return to Neil Critchley’s side, who’ve so far endured a tough start to life back in the second-tier.

They’re yet to win any of their opening five in the league this season, finding themselves in 22nd and with just two points to their name – Forest are rooted to the bottom of the table after a disastrous start in Chris Hughton’s first full semester in charge, having taken just one point from their opening five.