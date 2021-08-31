QPR have made Dillon Barnes available for loan, as detailed in a report by West London Sport.

QPR are open to loaning the goalkeeper out ahead of the transfer deadline this evening.

Barnes, who is 25-years-old, is down the pecking order with Mark Warburton’s side.

He has spent time away on loan at Hibernian and Burton Albion over recent times.

Current situation

The Jamaica international still has a year left on his contract at QPR.

Doncaster Rovers had a look at him on trial earlier this month, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

However, nothing came of that in the end but he is an option for clubs in the Football League needing a ‘keeper.

Career to date

Barnes had spells on the books as a youngster with the likes of Fulham, Barnet and Bedford Town before Colchester United signed him in 2015.

He went on to play 30 times for the U’s first-team as well as having loan stints away at Welling United and Hemel Hempstead Town.

The stopper was then snapped up by QPR in 2019 and has since been used as a back-up by the London club.

Thoughts?

Barnes needs to leave to get more game time and would be a useful addition for a lower league EFL side.

It will be interesting to see if QPR can fix up a deal for him today.