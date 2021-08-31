Coventry City are expected to complete the signing of Todd Kane from QPR, as per a report by West London Sport.

Coventry City will be looking to get the deal done for the right-back before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Kane, who is 27-years-old, has been given the green light to leave QPR.

He has fallen out-of-favour with the Championship side and has been training with their Under-23s over recent times.

Left in the cold

The defender still has a year left on his contract at QPR but lost his place to Osman Kakay last season.

He joined the Hoops a couple of years ago and has since made 60 appearances from them in all competitions.

Career to date

Kane started his career at Chelsea but never made a senior appearance for the London club.

Instead, the defender had loan spells away from Stamford Bridge at Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest, NEC Nijmegen, FC Groningen and Oxford United to gain experience.

His final loan stint away from Chelsea came at Hull City before QPR swooped in. He made 41 appearances for the Tigers in all competitions under Nigel Adkins that year, chipping in with three goals from defence.

Thoughts?

Kane would be a decent addition for Coventry and would add some useful competition to their defensive department.