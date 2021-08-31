Luton Town squeaked Championship survival in 2019/20 but were much better last season. They finished that season in a creditable 12th place.

Luton Town’s 2021/22 campaign is only five games old but their current standing is a mirrored reflection of last season as they sit 12th at the moment.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will realise just how important reinforcements are over the long haul between now and the end of the year. It is a long four months before the opening of the winter window in January.

He will be looking at players in the closing hours of this window. However, the Chronicle Live website report that one target not coming is Newcastle United teen Elliot Anderson.

Hatters fall short with Anderson interest

Per the Chronicle Live’s Lee Ryder, Luton Town had expressed interest in 18-year-old Anderson but Steve Bruce stymied a move.

The Magpies boss is unwilling to let the talented teen midfielder leave on a loan deal out of St James’ Park. Luton have been told that Anderson is still recovering from a hip injury.

After missing the whole of the Toon’s pre-season, Newcastle United think that it is more prudent to keep the youngster in-house to monitor his recovery.

Thoughts?

Anderson comes highly rated at Newcastle United – one glance at his output tells you why.

Across 46 age-group games, the exciting youngster has scored 18 goals and provided eight assists. 11 of these goals and three of the assists have come from him playing up a level with the Under-23s.

That level of output is what Luton Town will have noticed and is likely part of the reasoning behind their interest.

However, it is interest that has fallen short and frustrated the Hatters with Newcastle not allowing Anderson to leave the north east for Bedfordshire.