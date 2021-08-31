Bristol Rovers are signing free agent Antony Evans, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Bristol Rovers. Signing Antony Evans. Free agent. Ex Blackpool Crewe etc. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 31, 2021

Bristol Rovers are poised to boost their attacking options by landing him today.

Evans, who is 22-years-old, is a free agent after being released by German side Paderborn at the end of last season.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan in League One with Crewe Alexandra.

Read: Bristol Rovers ready to offer deal to ex-Fleetwood Town man

Career to date

The Kirby-born man rose up through the youth ranks at Everton but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League outfit.

The ex-England youth international had loan spells away at Morecambe and Blackpool to gain some experience before Paderborn swooped to sign him.

He ended up playing eight times during his time in Germany before he was allowed to return to the UK with Crewe in January.

Evans is now moving back on a permanent basis with Bristol Rovers swooping in.

Read: Blackpool yet to make offer for Crewe Alexandra man

Thoughts?

This deal could prove to be a shrewd one for Bristol Rovers.

That have had a poor start to life back in League Two and are in need of more quality in their ranks.

Evans will be a decent coup for a team in the fourth tier and has a point to prove in this country.