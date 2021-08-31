Charlton Athletic’s search for a centre-back has turned to Morecambe skipper Sam Lavelle, as per Alan Nixon.

Lavelle, 24, has been linked with a move away from Morecambe this month, with Wycombe Wanderers interested in the Scottish centre-back.

Now though, The Sun reporter Nixon claims that Charlton Athletic are turning their interest towards Lavelle on deadline day, with the Chairboys apparently still in with a shout too:

Charlton. Centre half search now turning to Sam Lavelle. Morecambe skipper. See if offer more than Wycombe. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 31, 2021

Lavelle began his career with Blackburn Rovers. He left without making a league appearance for the club though and after a short stint with Bolton Wanderers he landed at Morecambe.

Joining the club in 2017, he’s since made over 120 league appearances for Morecambe, featuring 48 times in both the League Two campaign and the play-offs combined last time round as his side earned an unlikely promotion.

Since, Stephen Robinson’s side have had a solid start to life in the third-tier, finding themselves in 14th-place after the opening five games of the season.

Charlton meanwhile haven’t enjoyed such a fruitful start to the campaign – they sit in 19th-place of the League One table having claimed just four points from their opening five, winning their last outing v Crewe to end a run of three-straight defeats.

The Addicks are in need of a couple of last-minute reinforcements in the transfer market if they can make it happen and a centre-back is one – Lavelle is still a relatively young player and one with an already decent amount of experience too. If they can beat Wycombe to the signing then it’ll be a really shrewd one for Adkins’ side.