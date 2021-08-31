Bournemouth are closing in on the signing of Swansea City attacker Jamal Lowe.

The forward is having a medical with the Cherries this morning, as per Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam on Twitter (see tweet below).

Swansea striker Jamal Lowe is having an AFC Bournemouth medical this morning after the two clubs agreed a deal late last night worth £1.5 million. Lowe scored 15 goals in 53 appearances last season for Swansea. #afcb — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) August 31, 2021

Lowe, who is 27-years-old, was a target for Blackburn Rovers but the Lancashire side have dropped their interest.

This has allowed Scott Parker’s side to swoop in and they will be looking to get the deal over the line before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Fee agreed

Bournemouth and Swansea have both agreed a fee of around £1.5 million last night and the deal is in the works now.

Lowe has been with the Swans since joining them last August from Wigan Athletic and has been a regular with the Welsh side since then, scoring 15 goals in all competitions to date.

However, Russell Martin’s side are now letting him depart for a fellow Championship side.

Thoughts?

This would be a good signing for Bournemouth if they are able to get it done.

Lowe scored 14 goals last season to help Swansea get to the Play-Offs under ex-boss Steve Cooper and was a key man.

It is a surprise to see them let him go but their loss will be the Cherries’ gain.

The forward will give Parker more competition and depth in attacking areas.