Middlesbrough are close to completing a deal to sign St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath, according to The Scottish Sun.

Middlesbrough have already made 10 signings so far this summer but aren’t stopping there. Manager Neil Warnock is eyeing further deals before this evening’s deadline, with a move for McGrath looking increasingly likely.

The 24-year-old is a goalscoring midfielder and has found the net 19 times across the past two seasons. Middlesbrough are hoping to get more goals after being one of the lowest scorers in the top half in the last campaign and so McGrath fits the bill.

He is a one-time Republic of Ireland international and has been called up to the squad for the upcoming international fixtures.

Both Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United, and Sheffield United have also been credited with an interest in recent months.

What has McGrath said on his future?

The midfielder was asked about what the future held after their 0-0 draw with St Johnstone. He understandably kept his cards close to his chest. But despite admitting he wasn’t necessarily thinking about it, he did suggest he has played his last game for his current club.

“I’m not really focused on it, to be honest. Whatever happens will happen,” he said.

“I’m away with Ireland so I’m looking forward to that. That’s really what my focus is on.

“I didn’t think Sunday would be my last game for St Mirren.”

Where would he fit in at Middlesbrough?

McGrath can play in a midfield three, as a number 10 or out wide. His versatility will certainly stand him in good stead if a move to the Riverside materialises. There are rumours circulating that Sam Morsy could be on his way out at Middlesbrough and so McGrath could fit in the midfield three in his absence.

In the number 10 position, Boro do have plenty of options. New signings Martin Payero and Matt Crooks have played there, whilst Marcus Tavernier can also deputise in that position.

Out wide however is a bit of a problem position for the Teessiders. Having lost Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Marvin Johnson, Yannick Bolasie, and Neeskens Kebano, Middlesbrough have signed Onel Hernandez on loan from Norwich, Sammy Ameobi from Nottingham Forest and non-league prospect Toyosi Olusanya, but Warnock is looking for even more experience.