Swansea City have pushed into the play-off picture over both of the last couple of seasons. They reached to Play-Off Final last season.

Swansea City’s start to this season has not been up to those standards and they are struggling a little.

They have brought in a number of players such as Joel Piroe, Jamie Paterson and Liam Walsh, Kyle Joseph and Flynn Downes.

However, per Football Insider, it is a player on the cusp of leaving that will be of concern to the Swans this morning.

FI SOURCES!👀 – Burnley have agreed a fee of around £2.5m with Swansea for Connor Roberts.✅ – The 25-year-old has been given permission to hold talks and undergo a medical.👨‍⚕️ – His current contract expires next summer.📝 – https://t.co/8umWi23Bak#Swans #twitterclarets pic.twitter.com/R7JSI3iyNt — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) August 31, 2021

Burnley agree fee for Roberts – Clarets set for deal

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that Burnley “have agreed a fee” with the Swans that will see Roberts head for the Premier League with the Clarets.

Neath-born Roberts has been with Swansea all his career barring loan move to Yeovil Town, Bristol Rovers and Middlesbrough.

His time at the South Wales club has seen him go on to make 152 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists along the way.

Football Insider’s Veysey says that Burnley have managed to convince Swansea City to sell with a £2.5 million bid for the 25-year-old.

Roberts is in the final year of his current deal so any monies received for him by the Swans is a bonus for a player who could walk away for nothing next summer.

Thoughts?

Across his career with the Swans, Connor Roberts has proven himself to be a consistent and solid defender. The evidence for that is in the numbers but also the level of his displays.

He is a 30-cap Wales international and that needs to be remembered against this reported £2.5 million price tag that Burnley have apparently agreed.

Whether he can force his way into the Clarets’ first-team squad is a different question – although he has the qualities to do so.

He will be one to mark down in the loss column for the Swans and they might be best pressed looking for a replacement in the next few hours or so.