Blackburn Rovers are in need of a change in fortune after results last season saw them treading water below the halfway mark in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers boss Nigel Pearson will want more from his side this time around. He faces having to do that without 28-goal hotshot Adam Armstrong who bagged a Premier League move to Southampton.

He’s been on the hunt for an Armstrong replacement and that hunt has taken the Lancashire side to Swansea City and Jamal Lowe.

However, sports journalist Pete O’Rourke says that it has turned into a fruitless pursuit for Rovers:

Blackburn have been frustrated in their attempts to sign Swansea City striker Jamal Lowe after being priced out a move and are now set to look to bring in a striker on loan. #Rovers #SwanseaCity #DeadlineDay — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 31, 2021

O’Rourke’s comment here (above) flies in the face of an earlier report from Football Insider that Mowbray’s side were in talks with Swansea over a Lowe deal.

Lowe down on Jamaican international

London-born Lowe started out his football journey at Barnet, moving first into non-league football with St Albans, Hemel Hempstead and Hampton and Richmond.

He was brought back to the Football League in January 2017 by Portsmouth. It was at Pompey that he started making waves, scoring 29 goals and providing 18 assists in 119 appearances for Pompey.

This brought about a move to Wigan at the start of August 2019 where he scored six and assisted five in 48 games. The Latics administration and relegation saw Swansea snap him up last summer.

Last season for the Swans, Lowe hit 14 goals in the Championship, a total that helped the Welsh club reach the Play-Off Final at Wembley.

Thoughts?

Jamal Lowe is a man who scores goals in the Championship; Blackburn Rovers need one of those to replace Adam Armstrong.

However, Pete O’Rourke’s assertion that the Lancashire club has been “priced out” of their interest in Jamal Lowe means that they will need to look elsewhere.

The trouble is, there is precious little time left in today’s transfer window to do that. It closes at 11 pm tonight.