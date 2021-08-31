Bristol City have been underwhelming over the last couple of seasons and Nigel Pearson will be tasked with turning that around.

Bristol City fans have seen a mixed bag of results from the Robins over the opening five games of the current campaign. They sit 11th in the table but will have aspirations of a higher position come the season end.

Pearson has been restructuring since his arrival at Ashton Gate. This summer has seen the former Leicester City boss bring in the likes of Matty James (Leicester), Andy King (OH Leuven) and Rob Atkinson (Oxford United).

However, per Bristol Live, it is a player moving out of Ashton Gate that has brought comment from the Robins’ boss.

Moore to Hearts – Pearson on his future

24-year-old Taylor Moore has joined Scottish side Hearts on a season-long loan.

The London-born youngster actually started his career at French side Lens, leaving them in August 2016 for Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

He’s made 60 appearances over the years for the Robins, the bulk of these (21 appearances) in City’s 2019/20 campaign.

He has had loan experience ahead of this move to Hearts with spells at Southend, Cheltenham Town and Bury.

Per Bristol Live, Pearson comments on Moore’s future at the club and the possibility that this move to Hearts might not just stay as a loan.

Commenting on his future at Ashton Gate, Pearson admits that “he’s [Moore] going to get limited opportunities” before saying a move away is best for Moore.

Moore then adds that the possibility of a permanent move is a real one, putting it down to “trying to have a tighter ship in terms of finances.”

Thoughts?

If a player is not going to get the exposure that he needs, then it is best for all parties that a permanent move is thought of.

Moore still has three years left on his current deal. If his face doesn’t fit at Ashton Gate, a loan move out and a chance to put himself in the shop window would have benefits for Bristol City themselves..

Moore is no jobbing defender, he’s a former England Under-19 captain and a player with a lot of EFL experience.

To that end, he’d be the sort of player where any exposure to regular football could open the eyes of a lot of sides come the end of May and next summer’s window.