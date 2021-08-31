Shrewsbury Town made a late loan move for Ipswich Town winger Armando Dobra, as per Shropshire Star reporter Lewis Cox on Twitter (see tweet below).

Off today so not been checking much but as per SC’s word the other day Town will still be trying for positions they want to recruit. Told they made a late loan move for young Ipswich midfielder Armando Dobra. Gone elsewhere, #salop — Lewis Cox (@LewisCox_star) August 30, 2021

Shrewsbury Town have been interested in their fellow League One attacker.

However, it appears Steve Cotterill’s side are losing out on this one to League Two outfit Colchester United, as reported by Football Insider.

Man in-demand

Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon, Salford City and Leyton Orient have also mentioned as clubs who have been interested in landing Dobra on loan, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

However, Colchester are poised to see off some strong competition to bring him in before the transfer deadline this evening.

Allowed to leave

Dobra, who is 20-years-old, could be given the green light to head out on loan to gain some experience despite being playing three times already this season.

Career to date

The Albania youth international joined Ipswich in 2017 and signed his first professional contract a couple of years later.

He was a key player for their youth sides before he was handed his first-team debut against Luton Town in the League Cup in August 2019, a game in which he scored in.

Dobra has since made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, chipping in with two goals.

New move

It has been revealed that Shrewsbury made a late bid for Dobra but it appears Colchester will be his destination today.