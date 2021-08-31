Bradford City loan man from last season Bryce Hosannah is a target for Wrexham, as per a report by BBC Sport.

The Leeds United defender has emerged on the radar of the ambitious National League side.

Hosannah, who is 22-years-old, spent time on loan last term at Bradford in League Two to get some experience under his belt.

The Bantams signed him in October last year and he went on to play 11 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire side.

Wanted by Wrexham

He is way down the pecking order at Leeds right now and could leave before the transfer deadline this evening.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has said: “We’re looking to add another player because we’ve had an injury as everybody knows. There’s several options we’ve got and hopefully we can get a deal over the line.

“We’re working towards something but I don’t like saying until deals are done. He’s [Hosannah] one of a couple of players we’re looking at.”

Career to date

Hosannah played in the academy at Crystal Palace as a youngster.

However, he was released by the Eagles in 2017 and was subsequently moved up north after being signed by Leeds.

The full-back has been a regular for the Whites’ development squad but hasn’t been able to make the step up to senior level.

What now?

Wrexham are interested and it will be interesting to see if they launch a move over the course of the day.

They drew 1-1 yesterday at home to Notts County, with new boy Paul Mullin bagging another goal.