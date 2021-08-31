Reporter Alan Nixon says there is ‘every chance’ Lincoln City will make a move for Dundee United’s Jamie Robson today (see tweet below).

Lincoln City have been linked with the left-back for a while now.

Robson, who is 24-years-old, only has a year left on his contract at Dundee United.

The Imps are poised to lose full-back Tayo Edun to Championship side Blackburn Rovers, as per the Lancashire Telegraph, and could see the Scotsman as an ideal replacement.

Read: Lincoln City loan man from last season completes new move

Current situation

Michael Appleton’s side might try and tempt Dundee United into cashing in today.

The Scottish Premiership side run the risk of losing him for free next summer if they don’t sell him now or in January.

Key player

Robson is an important player for the Tannadice club and has risen up through their academy.

He was handed his first professional contract in 2014 and has since made 172 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

The defender played a key role in their promotion from the Scottish Championship last year and adapted well to step back into the Premiership last term.

However, they could lose him today with Nixon saying there is ‘every chance’ Lincoln will swoop.

Read: Lincoln City miss out on signing League Two man

Thoughts?

Losing Edun would be a blow for the Imps but Robson could be the ideal replacement if they can lure him to Sincil Bank.

It will be interesting to see what develops over the course of the day.